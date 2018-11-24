Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Rev. Lyle M. Noisy Hawk, 76, died Nov. 20, 2018.

A one-night wake starts at 3 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

Funeral service starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 26 at the church. Burial will be in Inestimable Gift Cemetery in Allen.

