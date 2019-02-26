BUFFALO, Wyo. | Dr. Pat Nolan, 89, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. vigil service on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Harness Funeral Home Chapel.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with Father Pete Johnson officiating.
Donations in Dr. Pat’s name may be made to Right to Life or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams, Buffalo, WY 82834.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
