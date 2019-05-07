RAPID CITY | Betty J Noordermeer was a vibrant woman devoted to her family. She passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Fountain Springs Healthcare with her family by her side.
Betty was born on April 20, 1922, on the family farm near Winner, S.D., to Fred (Fritz) Logan and Elva Elsie (Hood) Anderson. During the hard times of the Dirty Thirties, she and her family moved from Winner to Rapid City. While attending high school she worked at St. Johns Hospital, Dakota Typewriter, and the downtown Red Owl Store. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1940 and from South Dakota Beauty Academy in Sioux Falls, passing the state board as a cosmetologist on June 26, 1945. She proudly renewed her cosmetology license annually and was the oldest licensed cosmetologist in the state. While attending cosmetology school in Sioux Falls she met and fell in love with William (Bill) Noordermeer. She returned to Rapid City and Bill followed her, asking her to marry him. During World War II, she worked at the Alex Johnson Hotel, where she styled hair for some of the USO ladies. She also worked at the family-owned motels, Freddie’s Court and the American Motel. On July 17, 1947, Betty and Bill married at the United Methodist Church in Sturgis. They lived in Rapid City, where they built their home and raised their family. Betty and Bill and their family later built a cabin near Pactola.
Betty was an active member of the community. When her kids were in school, she participated in Parent Teacher Association at General Beadle School and was a local leader with Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H and taught Sunday school at Trinity Lutheran Church. Music was an important part of their lives and Betty spent many hours watching band and marching band practices. She was a member and officer of the Rapid City Garden Club.
Betty enjoyed crafts and working with her hands. She collected over 200 clowns. A great cook; Betty’s Christmas sugar cookie family baking and decorating parties were and will continue to be a favorite family event. She enjoyed rummage sales and visiting the local thrift shops. She enjoyed gardening as well as raising African violets, sharing her knowledge and plants with everyone.
She loved playing cards, especially Rummy, and her family swears that she counted cards knowing who was holding what cards and winning nearly every hand. Her memory was great and she shared many stories of growing up on the family homestead; working at her various jobs; as well taking pride in being married to Bill and the joy of raising her kids. The neighborhood kids and their high school friends were always welcome in the home and there are a lot of fun memories of Betty providing and participating in much of their fun.
Betty lived in the family built home until she moved to Fairmont Grand Manor prior to locating to Fountain Springs Healthcare in 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
On April 20, 2017, Governor Dennis Daugaard proclaimed it “Betty Noordermeer Day” in South Dakota.
Grateful for having shared her life are daughter Cathy Druckrey (Robert) and son William F. Noordermeer (Helen Skogas) of Rapid City. She has one grandchild, Cory Dale Noordermeer and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William, and her parents as well as all of her siblings. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Dee Jones Noordermeer.
Because of Betty’s love for children and her husband’s role in helping develop and bring to life Story Book Island, the family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent in Betty’s memory to Storybook Island, PO Box 9196, Rapid City, SD 57709.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Friends may gather at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home for a procession departure time of 1:45 p.m.
Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.