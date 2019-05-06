{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Betty J. Noordermeer, 97, died May 3, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on May 9, at Mountain View Cemetery. 

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home 

the life of: Noordermeer, Betty
