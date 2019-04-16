{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Andrea Eileen Norton, 20, died April 13, 2019, as the result of an accident that occurred while hiking on a trip near Boxley Valley, Ark.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 18 at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on April 19 at the Mueller Civic Center Theatre.

Norton, Andrea E.
