WINNER | Mary Davis Novotny, 92, died Sept. 6, 2019.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Winner City Cemetery.

Mason Funeral Home

Events

Sep 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, September 14, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
302 West 4th Street
Winner, SD 57580
