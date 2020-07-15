Nupen, Darlene 'Dar'
Nupen, Darlene 'Dar'

RAPID CITY | Darlene “Dar” Nupen, 83, died July 13, 2020.

Family-only services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at the Piedmont Valley Lutheran Church. The community is invited to listen via “drive-in” by staying in their car in the church parking lot and tuning in to listen to the service transmitted to their radio. Burial will be at a later date in Bryant.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

