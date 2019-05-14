RAPID CITY | Bruce “Delane” O’Connell born March 21, 1954, was welcomed into Heaven on May 13, 2019.
Grateful for having sharing his life are his wife, Judi; his children, Paul (WI), Amy and her husband Steve Tietjen (WY), Heather Quam (CA), Tara (Rapid City), Amy and her husband, Kirk Crosse (Rapid City); 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; seven siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. Delane was preceded in death by his grandson, Ethan Quam; his parents, Dale and Frances O’Connell; and an infant brother.
Born in Kadoka, Delane grew up in the Faith, Philip, Milesville area. He graduated from Faith High School in 1973 and successfully completed a computer technician degree at Western Dakota Technical Institute.
He worked various jobs in the construction industry over the years, as well as some time as a computer technician at Control Data later known as SCI.
In 1988, Delane began working as a custodian at Central High School. His vast experiences aided in his success; however he most enjoyed being with the kids, always sharing a smile and encouraging word. We know without a doubt his influence changed and saved lives.
Retired in 2001, he took great pride and enjoyment working in his yard with beautiful flowers and delicious fruits and vegetables. He also enjoyed restoring antiques and was developing a talent turning coins into custom rings.
You have free articles remaining.
He exemplified the unconditional all forgiving love of Christ in his daily life and relationships. He will be greatly missed.
Delane left this message for his family and friends:
“Love and care for one another. And remember, I’m the good looking one.”
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.