AUSTIN, Texas | Jack P. (John Patrick) O'Connor, formerly of Yuma, AZ, Tucson, AZ, and Belle Fourche, SD, died Nov. 6, 2018, in Austin, at the age of 77. He was born April 14, 1941, in Belle Fourche, the son of Joseph and Irene (Griffis) O'Connor.
In high school, he was an all-conference basketball player, graduating from Belle Fourche High School in 1959.
He attended the University of South Dakota, the University of Wyoming, and Black Hills State University, In 1964, he married Marcia Bohlen, of Boone, IA. Their son, Joseph, was born in Belle Fourche on Feb. 2, 1965. Jack next moved to Tucson, AZ, where he worked in television advertising. He married Dena Asher of Tucson, in 1971; their daughter, Molly O'Connor, was born in 1976. He was later married to Jeanne Widener, of Sheridan, WY, in 1980.
He is survived by his grandson, Riley O'Connor, and son, Joe O'Connor, both of Austin, TX; his daughter, Molly O'Connor of Tucson, AZ; sister, Barbara and family of Northfield, MN; two of his former wives and many friends.
Jack had a big heart and a big sense of humor. He was not a particularly religious man though he often started a sentence with a GD or JC, sometimes both if he was really excited to see someone. Jack was a real cowboy in principle and action. He especially loved the time he spent on the Diamond E and Cinch Buckle Ranches. Jack could make friends easily — many of his friends are a reflection of him — no BS, genuine, and good. He will be missed.
Graveside services will be held in the Spring in Belle Fourche, SD. For information or to be kept abreast of future plans, please contact Joe O’Connor at joetxan@gmail.com.
