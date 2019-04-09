Try 3 months for $3

PHILIP | Shirley O'Connor, 81, died April 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 12 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. April 13 at the church. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery.

