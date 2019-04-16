{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Emma O’Dea, 94, died Feb. 7, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 19 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

