LEMON | Douglas Roy O’Grady, 61, died July 20 at Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemon.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Interment with military honors follows at the Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

