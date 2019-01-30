Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Maureen M. O’Grady, 79, died Jan. 24, 2019.

Rosary recital will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Piedmont Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: O'Grady, Maureen M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments