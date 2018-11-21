STURGIS | Irene M. Sharp O'Malley, 85, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at her daughters' home. Irene was born on March 12, 1933, in Omaha, NE, to Elmer E. and Arlene M. (Goodroad) Rawdon.
Irene married Alva Sharp on June 27, 1950, at his parent’s home in Watertown, and soon left for Rapid City to make their home.
Irene began working at Woolworths and Knechts, eventually moving to U.S. Bank (First Bank), where her 27-year long banking career started. In 1977, Irene became the first female branch manager in the First Bank system, retiring as Assistant Vice President and Manager in 1988.
She enjoyed time with her family “jeeping” in the Black Hills, snowmobiling, waterskiing and fishing, anything to be outdoors.
Irene and Alvie lived in Rapid City for 43 years and after retirement, living on Lake Oahe in the summer or in New Underwood. For 18 years they would winter in Arizona in their motorhome. After Alvie’s death in 2006, Irene continued to winter in Arizona.
In 2010, Irene married long time friend, Jack O’Malley. He passed away in August of 2018.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol McMann, Lead and Cathy (Glen) Lester, Sturgis; four grandchildren, Sean Woods, Nathan (Jessie) Woods, Jenn (Nate) Renner and Amber (Ryan) Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and three stepsons, Wade (Bonnie) O’Malley, Rogers, MN, Bryan O’Malley and Brett O’Malley, both of Tempe, AZ.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery.
A memorial has been established to the Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
