BELLE FOURCHE | Cornelius Luke O'Rourke, 93, died July 8, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with a Vigil at 7 p.m. on July 11, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 12, at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel

