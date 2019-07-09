{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Cornelius "Corney" O'Rourke, 93, died July 8, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kline Funeral Chapel 

Celebrate
the life of: O'Rourke, Cornelius
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments