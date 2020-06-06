O'Brien, Joanne

May 4, 1949 – June 1, 2020
RAPID CITY | Joanne would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, an offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This deal comes with a huge closing bonus, a reunion with Jesus, as well as family and friends she has not seen in a long time. She wanted to take her phone and iced tea with her but trusts in His Promise that everything will be provided for in heaven. Her first order of business will be to go shopping at Safeway, getting her beautiful hair done and walking her dogs. And of course, she will be overseeing her granddaughters’ adventures down here.
Joanne O’Brien, age 71, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2020, in the arms of her family.
Joanne was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. She was the beloved daughter to the late Walter Malutich and Noreen Malutich (Maddox). She was pre-deceased by her husband Michael O’Brien and brother John Malutich (Evelyn). Joanne was also the loving and sassy sister to Carolyn Forsythe (Russ), Richard Malutich (Faith) and Lynda Parmalee (Tom).
Joanne graduated with a nursing degree from Jameson School of Nursing in New Castle, Pennsylvania. She then married her late, but handsome, husband, Michael O’Brien, and headed west to Rapid City, South Dakota early in 1971. They were supposed to be in Rapid City for one year, well here she is 49 years later. She managed to get here just in time for the 1971 flood, so those are fun stories! Joanne proudly worked as an RN at St. John’s Hospital and then at Rapid City Regional before boldly changing careers to real estate in 1986. Real estate was her passion (until her granddaughters came along). She asked everyone she knew and everyone she did not know if they needed to buy or sell something. She had many accomplishments in her real estate career, but her favorite one was being awarded the Don Zenk award in 1991 for her spirit of cooperation. She worked full time until the day she entered the hospital with Ovarian Cancer on January 30, 2020.
Joanne is survived by her loving daughter Amy Wiening (Chase), her beloved granddaughters Grace and Kate, and her boyfriend Kevin Kirkland. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, G-ma and friend who is still loved by all.
We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family and friends, but also colleagues and clients, many of whom also became friends. She worked very hard all her life, up until the very end. She made a difference in the lives of many.
Private arrangements will be handled by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home on June 12. There will be an open house at her home to follow for friends and family.
If you would like to celebrate her now, you can download “Living On The Edge” by Aerosmith, hit play and drink a Bud Light in her honor.
Sorry, Dad, I did the best I could to take care of Mom and keep her here as long as I could. Back in your court now.
The family would like to thank you all for your support and prayers during this difficult time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.