Ochsner, Darlene C.

RAPID CITY | Darlene C. Ochsner, 89, passed away on June 12, 2020 having lived a vibrant life rooted in her family. She was a spiritual person who loved her life as a farm wife. In 1991 Darlene’s husband, Elmer, died after nearly 40 years of happy and loving years of marriage. She missed her husband and believed that they would be reunited in heaven.

Born on Feb. 26, 1931 in Eureka, she was the third of eight children born to John and Ernestina (Grenz) Freimark. On Nov. 11, 1951 Darlene married Elmer Ochsner in Eureka, and together they raised four children on their family farm. The family moved to Herreid in May 1966 and Elmer served as Campbell County sheriff (1966-1978). Darlene operated the Herreid Drive-In (1966-1974), then the family moved back to the farm. Upon Elmer’s death she moved to Artas, and in 2007 moved to Rapid City to be near family.

Darlene is survived by sons, Robert (Sue) Ochsner, Billings, MT, Thomas (Bonnie) Ochsner, Aberdeen; daughter, Kristi Ochsner, Rapid City; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Gordon and Emil (Janice) Freimark; in-laws, Mary Jane Freimark, Cornell Ochsner, Darlean Hoisington, Jerald (Joyce) Ochsner and Joyce Ochsner; and many nieces and nephews.