Odom, Shirley LaVene Fisher Meister
0 entries

Odom, Shirley LaVene Fisher Meister

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Shirley LaVene Fisher Meister Odom, 87, died June 29, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m., with visitation beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Odom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News