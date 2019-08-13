{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Allen Leroy Oedekoven, 94, died Aug. 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 15, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Allen Oedekoven, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Aug 15
First Visitation
Thursday, August 15, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers for Allen's First Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Allen's First Visitation begins.
Load comments