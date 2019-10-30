{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dixie Lee Oien, 78, died Oct. 28, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments