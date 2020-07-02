Oihus, David B.
Oihus, David B.

RAPID CITY | David Bradley “Jukebox Dave” Oihus, 66, died June 29, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1410 Centre St.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

