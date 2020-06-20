Oines, Danial L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Danial Lee Oines “Dan O”, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Dan was born in Madison, SD to Marvin and Darlene (Dement) Oines on August 5, 1959.

In 1972 Dan and his family moved to Rapid City. Shortly out of high school he began his lifelong career in the mobile home transport industry. Dan was well known for his knowledge and took great pride in his work.

Alongside his career, he developed a passion for dirt track racing and made a name for the #44 or if anyone at the track needed a driver for the night; his fire-suit and helmet were always close by.

Dan passed his love of racing onto his daughter Chelsea and they spent several years together traveling and racing go-karts.

He was a devoted father to three beautiful daughters and an amazing grandpa to all of his grandkids.

In 2007 Dan met the love of his life Nanette. During their time together, they enjoyed trips to Mexico and Nascar races, fishing, boating and loved spending time at their lake home.