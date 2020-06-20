Oines, Danial L.

RAPID CITY | Danial Lee Oines “Dan O”, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Dan was born in Madison, SD to Marvin and Darlene (Dement) Oines on August 5, 1959.
In 1972 Dan and his family moved to Rapid City. Shortly out of high school he began his lifelong career in the mobile home transport industry. Dan was well known for his knowledge and took great pride in his work.
Alongside his career, he developed a passion for dirt track racing and made a name for the #44 or if anyone at the track needed a driver for the night; his fire-suit and helmet were always close by.
Dan passed his love of racing onto his daughter Chelsea and they spent several years together traveling and racing go-karts.
He was a devoted father to three beautiful daughters and an amazing grandpa to all of his grandkids.
In 2007 Dan met the love of his life Nanette. During their time together, they enjoyed trips to Mexico and Nascar races, fishing, boating and loved spending time at their lake home.
Dan is survived by his wife Nanette; daughters, Sunshine (Rich) Bettelyoun, Melanie (Jacob) Rausch, Chelsea Koser and step-daughter, Kim (Travis) Fines; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson; sisters, Deb (Dan) Cofell, Nancy Oines; niece, Caitlin and nephew, Colby Cofell.
Preceding him in death are his parents and many relatives.
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Black Hills Receptions at 10400 West Highway 44.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cancer Care Institute via Monument Health Foundation, PO Box 6000, Rapid City, SD 57709.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.
