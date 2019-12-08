{{featured_button_text}}

HILL CITY | Lola Oja, 75, died Dec. 4, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. today at the Old Harding County School Gymnasium. 

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman, ND

