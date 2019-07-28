{{featured_button_text}}
James Olesen

RAPID CITY | The youngest child of Louis and Harriet Olesen, James L. Olesen grew up and lived most of his life in Rapid City. Though in his younger years he had a bit of a wild streak that saw him traveling and living in other states, he found his way back home where he made a career as a tool-and-die maker for local gold companies.

After 25+ years working as a machinist, Jim chose to pursue a dream of raising pheasants on a ranch just outside of town. In his retirement, Jim returned to his roots of machine work and helped out part time at Shoener Machine & Tool Supply.

In his free time he participated in the local pool leagues and tournaments. Over the decades of playing pool, Jim made many friends and played on many teams.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and both siblings, Stephen Olesen and Roleen Thorson.

Jim is survived by his children, Ole (Brittany) Olesen, Stephanie (Zane) Chistensen, and Tyler Olesen.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1410 Centre St. All of his family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend.

Celebrate
the life of: Olesen, James L.
