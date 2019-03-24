Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Dr. Thomas K. Oliver died March 21, 2019.

A Memorial Eucharist will be offered at 10 a.m. on April 12, 2019, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, followed by inurnment of his ashes in the Emmanuel Church Memorial Garden.

