RAPID CITY | Dr. Thomas K. Oliver, 96, died March 21, 2019.

Due to a cancellation because of weather, a Memorial Eucharist will be offered at 10 a.m. on May 10, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church followed by inurnment of his ashes with military honors, in the Emmanuel Church Memorial Garden.

