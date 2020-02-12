Olivier, Dennis J.

RAPID CITY | Our loving father, Dennis John Olivier, passed away peacefully, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Hospice House of the Black Hills.

Born March 14, 1945 to John and Henrietta (Kiel) Olivier (both deceased), brother to Loretta and Dolores (both deceased), Don and Lloyd.

Dennis married Sandy Allen (deceased); survived by children, Robyn (Monte) Morrison, Randy (Yvonne), Veronica (Ron) Terviel, Terra (Curt) Cavaness; grandchildren: Shannon (Josh) Franke, Miles (Alice), Justin (deceased), Dylan, Sienna, Carmella, Wyatt, Jhavyn; and several great-grandkids.

Dad worked many jobs, from being a ranch hand, to National Forest worker, restaurateur, bakery owner, and chef. He enjoyed fishing, walking, tinkering with electronics, and ancestry research. Dad always had a story to tell which he colored with splendor and grandeur. Oh, how we will miss his stories.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Open Heart United Methodist Church, with a luncheon following.

