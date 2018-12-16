VIVIAN | Charles Oller, 82, died Dec. 12, 2018.
Services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Dec. 21, at the Vivian Auditorium, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be at the Vivian Cemetery.
Rush Funeral Home of Philip
