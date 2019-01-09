WICHITA FALLS, Texas | Beverly Rosalyn Olson, 87, formerly of Midland, SD, peacefully passed away on Jan. 1, 2019, at her home in Wichita Falls.
Bev was born July 25, 1931, in Mitchell, SD, to the late Joseph and Mabel (Green) Oberembt.
She was a graduate of the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Mitchell, SD.
She and her former spouse, the late Robert L. Olson, farmed and ranched in Capa and Midland, SD, during which five children were born: Milo, Terry, Kathy, Robin, and Cindy.
Bev was employed as a registered nurse for numerous hospitals and health agencies in South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Kansas until her retirement.
She is remembered with love by her son, Terry Olson and wife Leann of Rapid City, SD; daughter, Kathy Hutchings and husband Chris of Wichita Falls; daughter, Robin Jirak and husband Tim of Breckenridge, MN; brother, Laverne "Bud" Oberembt of Klamath Falls, OR; and grandchildren, Michelle Sartorius, Megan Jung, Mitchell Hutchings, Jacqueline Hutchings, Nathaniel Hutchings, Garrett Hutchings, Justin Jirak, Taylor Jirak, Jakob Fraas; as well as many great-grandchildren and relatives; and her ever-loving canine companion, Dawg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mabel Oberembt; infant son, Milo Robert Olson; daughter, Cindy Leah Fraas; and her sister, Vivian Brenner.
In keeping with Bev's wishes, her cremains will be spread in the beautiful countryside of South Dakota.
Celebratory donations of Bev's life may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, or to Meals on Wheels, 1008 Burnett Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.