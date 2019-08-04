RAPID CITY | Marvin Loren Olson, 58, was taken suddenly from his earthly body on July 26, 2019, on W. Hwy. 44, while riding home on his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle. He is now in Heaven with his beloved Savior.
Marvin was born May 7, 1961, in Sandpoint, ID, to Marvin T. and Martha (Braun) Olson.
Surviving Marvin are his wife, Sheila; daughter, Ashley Gregorio (Juan); son, Alex and his fiancé, Kathleen Johnson; mother, Martha Olson; sister, Carolyn (Sue) Olson; brother, Leslie Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
A Celebration of Marv’s Life will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at First Assembly of God Church. Visitation with the family will be from 9–10 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service.
A memorial in Marv’s name has been established for Freedom’s Journey, a local organization which serves victims and survivors of human trafficking. Marv and Sheila were in the initial stages of planning a car show fundraiser for this organization, which had become dear to Marv’s heart.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.