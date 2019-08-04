{{featured_button_text}}
Marvin Olson

RAPID CITY | Marvin Loren Olson, 58, was taken suddenly from his earthly body on July 26, 2019, on W. Hwy. 44, while riding home on his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle. He is now in Heaven with his beloved Savior.

Marvin was born May 7, 1961, in Sandpoint, ID, to Marvin T. and Martha (Braun) Olson.

Surviving Marvin are his wife, Sheila; daughter, Ashley Gregorio (Juan); son, Alex and his fiancé, Kathleen Johnson; mother, Martha Olson; sister, Carolyn (Sue) Olson; brother, Leslie Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Marv’s Life will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at First Assembly of God Church. Visitation with the family will be from 9–10 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service.

A memorial in Marv’s name has been established for Freedom’s Journey, a local organization which serves victims and survivors of human trafficking. Marv and Sheila were in the initial stages of planning a car show fundraiser for this organization, which had become dear to Marv’s heart.

