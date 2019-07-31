{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Marvin Olson, 58, died July 26, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12, at First Assembly of God, with visitation one hour prior.

Kirk Funeral Home

