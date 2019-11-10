RAPID CITY | Pearl Irene Olson, 101 years young, passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ our Lord, on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Pearl was born in Faith, SD September 28, 1918 to pioneer parents, Clarence and Nina (Reed) Norman. Her parents came to Dakota Territory in a covered wagon with Nina, Pearl's mother, the child of John Bennet Reed. The fourth child of six children, she spent her childhood growing up in a log home on Brushie Creek. In the '20s the family moved to their ranch on Willow Creek, 7 miles west of Ft. Pierre. During this time, the Missouri River was crossed by ferry with a team and buggy.
Pearl told many stories of the early years on the South Dakota prairie, enduring hard times and the Dust Bowl of the Great Depression. As a child she shot rabbits to help feed the family. This period began her history as a huntress. Opening days of pheasant season, she carried an Ithica feather weight 20 gauge pump. In the country school she played football under the name of “Pete” and was a fan of football always.
Pearl was married to Ellsworth M. Olson and had two sons: Jim Stirling of Santa Fe, Texas and Roger K. Olson of Rapid City.
For many years, Pearl worked at the State House in Pierre during the Joe Foss era and was associated with Governor Mickelson.
On coming to Rapid City, she became a dedicated “Bankers Woman”, being employed from 1959 until retirement for the National Bank of South Dakota — under bank president Arthur Dahl. This bank is now the U.S. Bank at 7th and Saint Joseph.
She is survived by her two sons, Jim and Roger; and grandsons Alex Olson and Dan Olson.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to Atonement Lutheran Church — Early Childhood Education — 606 Auburn Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Her online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com
