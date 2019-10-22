{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Pearl Olson, 101, died Oct. 19, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16, at Atonement Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

