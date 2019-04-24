RAPID CITY | Phyllis Ione Olson was born Jan. 5, 1932, in White River to Annie and Claude McKennett, and passed away on April 15, 2019.
When she was two years old the family moved to Rapid City. Phyllis graduated from Rapid City High School in 1950. She attended Yankton College and the University of Wyoming before graduating from Black Hills State University. In addition, she received a master’s in education from SD State University.
She taught elementary school in the Rapid City School District from 1952 until retiring in 1994.
Phyllis was an active member of local and national education associations. She was a member of National Education Association, Black Hills Retired Teachers, American Association of University Women, National Organization of Women, and an honorary board member of the SD Abortion Rights Action League. She had a particular interest in the AAUW Dinner-Discussion and The Readers Group. In retirement, Phyllis was a faithful volunteer at the YMCA, RC Regional Hospital, and Community Theater.
Survivors include her two sons, Warren, his wife Deborah and their daughter Elizabeth of North Plains, OR, and Dennis and his wife Danielle of Rapid City; sister, Melba Ott; and brother, Dale McKennett. Phyllis was preceded in death by her companion, Bill Raff.
