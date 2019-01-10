Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Stacie L. Olson, 47, died Jan. 7, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Olson, Stacie L.
