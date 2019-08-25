{{featured_button_text}}

WHITE RIVER | Wanda Olson, 86, died Aug. 12, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. (CDT) on Aug. 31, at the United Methodist Church in Murdo.

Interment will follow at White River Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

