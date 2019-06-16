{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Elmore P. Omdahl, 102, died June 12, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m.on June 19, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

the life of: Omdahl, Elmore P.
