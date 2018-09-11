Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Mary Lou Omdahl, 87, died Sept. 8, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 13, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

the life of: Omdahl, Mary Lou
