{{featured_button_text}}

FORT PIERRE | Keith Onken, 56, died May 1, 2019, at the Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Keith is survived by three children; his parents, Carol Schomberg and Wray Onken; three brothers; three sisters; a stepbrother; and eight grandchildren.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at St. Catherine Hall in West Bend.

Isburg Funeral Chapel

Celebrate
the life of: Onken, Keith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments