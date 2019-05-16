FORT PIERRE | Keith Onken, 56, died May 1, 2019, at the Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Keith is survived by three children; his parents, Carol Schomberg and Wray Onken; three brothers; three sisters; a stepbrother; and eight grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at St. Catherine Hall in West Bend.
Isburg Funeral Chapel
