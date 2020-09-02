 Skip to main content
Opp, Roger L.
Opp, Roger L.

RAPID CITY | Roger L. Opp, 79, died April 14, 2020.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.

