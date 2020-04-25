Opp, Roger L.

RAPID CITY | Roger Leroy Opp, our husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, great uncle, and professor passed away April 14, 2020 from causes incident to cardiac amyloidosis. Ultimately, his heart wore out, but not without a long, concerted fight. Roger touched many lives through interactions with his family, his students, his fellow professors, the basketball players of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology (SDSM&T), and the baseball players of Post 22 in Rapid City. Our husband and dad was a relentless learner and perfectionist, even learning how to operate his first cell phone in the final three weeks of his life.
Roger was born on September 8, 1940, in Long Lake, South Dakota. As the oldest son of a long line of homesteaders, he learned the value of hard work on the family farm. The people in the area told his parents that “he was a smart one” and should be allowed to focus on his schooling. He was sent to Leola, SD, as a 14-year-old boarding student where he finished high school in 1958. He went on to Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD, and finished his Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1962, the first in his family to complete a college degree. A Master’s Degree in Mathematics from SDSM&T followed in 1965.
He married his college sweetheart, Betty Jean Brockel, in June of 1962. They were married for 57 years and had three children together. Roger had several hobbies, many of which he focused on to the point of obsession. Umpiring Post 22 baseball games, timekeeping at SDSM&T basketball games, playing bridge, completing crossword puzzles, and feeding the birds were all important pastimes. Mostly, though, he was a family man… we can’t remember him missing any of our ballgames or other school activities. He was always available to play catch or tutor us (but only if we had “attempted to solve the problem” first).
Many people in the local community will remember him as “Screaming Opp” from behind home plate and in front of the chalk board… he was a dedicated Math and Computer Science Professor at SDSM&T for 40 years, winning Professor of the Year honors in 1985. He truly loved the classroom. He was a natural teacher and prided himself for never having “canned” lecture notes nor using a past exam. His oldest daughter, Susan, kidded him repeatedly for the B+ that he gave her in Assembly Language. Many past students would tell us that Roger was the best professor that they ever had. We believe them. Susan can attest to it with her firsthand experience, too.
A few examples of Roger’s many accomplishments: His induction into both the SDSM&T Sports Hall of Fame and the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame which acknowledged his three plus decades at the Scorer’s Table for over 500 Men’s and Women’s SDSM&T Hardrocker Basketball games. When bestowed with this honor, Roger was quoted as saying, "Service to the students, both academically and athletically, was important to me. Seeing a student in the classroom and then on the playing field allowed me to see both sides of the educational experience." A few years later, a Computer Science Laboratory dedicated to Professor Opp was endowed by a former student’s company in his memory. This Director of Software Engineering had struggled as a non-traditional student and had received many hours of dedicated assistance from Professor Opp in Pre-Algebra and Trigonometry. The “Opp Lab” is a lasting testament to Roger’s dedication to his profession.
A special thank you to Dr. Larry Simonson for a lifetime of friendship to Roger and Betty. We also want to thank Dr. Don Teets for his visits in Roger’s last days.
Roger is survived by his wife, Betty; his two surviving children, Susan (Evan Deneris), Stacey (Michael) Arens; his daughter-in-law Dee; six grandsons: Andrew and Zach, Colin and Camrin, Jacob and Isaac; his sister Darlane (Larry) Hoffman, his brother Calvin (Becky), his sister-in-law Nila Kraft, as well as four nieces, one nephew, two great nieces, and six great nephews. His former students should also be counted amongst his surviving family. He was preceded in death by his son, Stuart, his parents, Arthur and Anna (Kirschman) Opp, and his grandparents.
We are planning a celebration of Roger’s life on September 5, 2020 in Rapid City. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Amyloidosis Foundation, www.amyloidosis.org, 7151 North Main Street, Suite #2, Clarkston, MI 48346, or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidtfh.com
