Opp, Roger L.

RAPID CITY | Roger Leroy Opp, our husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, great uncle, and professor passed away April 14, 2020 from causes incident to cardiac amyloidosis. Ultimately, his heart wore out, but not without a long, concerted fight. Roger touched many lives through interactions with his family, his students, his fellow professors, the basketball players of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology (SDSM&T), and the baseball players of Post 22 in Rapid City. Our husband and dad was a relentless learner and perfectionist, even learning how to operate his first cell phone in the final three weeks of his life.

Roger was born on September 8, 1940, in Long Lake, South Dakota. As the oldest son of a long line of homesteaders, he learned the value of hard work on the family farm. The people in the area told his parents that “he was a smart one” and should be allowed to focus on his schooling. He was sent to Leola, SD, as a 14-year-old boarding student where he finished high school in 1958. He went on to Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD, and finished his Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1962, the first in his family to complete a college degree. A Master’s Degree in Mathematics from SDSM&T followed in 1965.