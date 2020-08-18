You have permission to edit this article.
Orban, Wesley
Orban, Wesley

BOX ELDER | Wesley Orban, 80, died Aug. 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 6 p.m. prayer services on Wednesday Aug. 19, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral.

