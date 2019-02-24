Try 1 month for 99¢
Joan Ortega

RAPID CITY | Joan Ortega, 83, died Feb. 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

A visitation will be held on Feb. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Ortega, Joan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments