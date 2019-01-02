RAPID CITY | Susan Kay Oswald is now resting peacefully after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. We said our final farewell to this beautiful soul on Dec. 28, 2018. Now she is free of pain and will watch over us from heaven above.
Born in Lake Norden, SD, on Dec. 30, 1943, to Frances and Ingwald Ringgaard, she grew up on a farm outside of Erwin, SD, with her brother Ronnie and her sister Jeanne. She graduated from Lake Norden High School in 1961 and moved to Rapid City.
Susan worked at United Buckingham Freight Lines, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and First Bank of South Dakota. She spent many years raising her three children as a devoted single mother, working two jobs to support them. Her life was her children and she did all she could to provide for them.
While working at First Bank she met Jim Oswald. They married in 1986 and moved to Olathe, KS. In 1990, they moved back to Rapid City. They loved the Black Hills but not the winters! They became “snow birds” once Jim retired and spent many years going to Mesa, AZ, and Palm Springs, CA, where they would enjoy golfing and having get-togethers with many wonderful friends. After Jim’s passing in 2003, Susan continued to go to Palm Springs every winter until her health declined and she was no longer able to.
She loved to travel and felt very fortunate that she was able to take many wonderful trips around the world with her friends. Her other favorite things to do were dancing, sitting on her deck drinking a cold beer and visiting with family and friends, and rocking her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was so generous with her love, she was called “Mom” and “Nana” by many and she loved it. She welcomed everyone into her life with open arms and a beautiful smile.
Survivors include a daughter and her husband, Shelly and William Newman, Henderson, NV; two sons and their wives, Jeff and Sandi Mount, Rapid City, and Ryan and Danielle Huth, Littleton, CO; a stepson and daughter in-law, Mike and Joni Oswald, Billings, MT; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Charles Novak, Boise, ID; a brother, Ronnie Ringgaard and his wife Joyce, Rapid City; a sister, Jeanne Rogers, Livermore, CA; 17 grandchildren, Chad and Hayley Asheim, Chelsie and Jared Carlile, and D.J. Remington, Craig Mount and Erika Peterson, Andy and Kristi Mount, Alyssa Mount, Brayden Mount, McKenzie Huth, Kate and Kyle Oswald, Morgan, Kellen and Sydney Buhr; and five great-grandchildren, Addi and Aria Asheim, Hayden and Riley Carlile and Jackson Mount.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Ingwald Ringgaard; her husband, James Oswald; and a grandson, Jordan Huth.
Memorial visitation begins at 5 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with private family burial at Mountain View Cemetery following a luncheon.
We will miss seeing her beautiful smile, feeling her amazing hugs, and hearing her words of encouragement, but we will all live on to make her proud as each one of us will carry her love in our hearts.
Friends may leave their condolences at Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.