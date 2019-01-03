Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Susan Kay Oswald, 74, died Dec. 28, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. today at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Private family burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Oswald, Susan K.
