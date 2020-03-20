Ottema, Emma S.

WHITEWOOD | Emma S. Ottema, 73, died March 15, 2020.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, March 23, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish.
Private services will be on Tuesday, March 24, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
