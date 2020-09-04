 Skip to main content
Otterstetter, Harley E.
RAPID CITY | Harley Eugene Otterstetter, 79, born Jan. 1, 1941, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ada (Merkel) and Reinhold Otterstetter and his sister Marlys Otterstetter.

He is survived by six sisters, Janice Otterstetter, Twillia Otterstetter, Alice Pearce, Patty Ulrickson, Phyllis Pekarek and Millie Kempke.

Kirk Funeral Home

