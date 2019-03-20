GILLETTE, Wyo. | Memorial services for Leo Outka will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at Walker Funeral Home. Leo Emil Outka was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Wasta, SD, and passed away on Feb. 20, 2019, at the age of 95. He was born to Emil and Ada Outka and grew up on a ranch in Enning, SD.
Leo played baseball and basketball in school and he graduated high school in New Underwood, SD. After high school, he worked at different jobs in and around Rapid City, SD. He was a mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He also worked construction.
Leo met Margaret Della Birnbaum in 1942 and they were married on July 3, 1945. In 1951, he went to work for Johnson Machine in Rapid City and then for West River Equipment, the Caterpillar dealer in Rapid City where he worked for nearly 20 years.
In his younger years, Leo played the saxophone. He was active in Boy Scouts and enjoyed bowling, hunting, dancing and throwing horse shoes. Leo and his family and friends spent many summer days in the Black Hills at Sheridan Lake fishing and skiing. They later carried on that family tradition with their grandkids after moving to Wyoming and becoming members of the Keyhole Boat Club.
In 1969, he moved to Gillette and managed the Mid-Town Trailer Court. Leo was part-owner and operator of Gillette Diesel Service and worked there for more than 10 years. He sold Gillette Diesel in 1979 and did heavy equipment mechanic repair jobs on his own. He also worked for Northern Drilling and Banks Enterprises. In 1984, he went to work for Ruby Drilling as a mechanic.
In 1993, his wife Margaret of 48 years passed away. Prior to his passing he spent time with his sons in Texas and California. Leo looked forward to his daily visits with his many friends at the Senior Center. But most of all he enjoyed spending time in his shop and on his property East of Gillette. He worked on his own equipment and always had a dozen projects going on at the same time.
Leo is survived by a sister, Grace Brehm of Rapid City; sons, Richard Outka of Lubbock, TX, Darrel (Joan) Outka of Gillette, and Duane (Nancy) Outka of Fremont, CA; grandchildren, Robert (Angelia) Outka of Pine Haven, Jill (Kory) Outka-Hill of Gillette, Sherry (Bill) Peterson of Wichita Falls, TX, and Kerry (Brandon) Brigance of Lubbock, TX; 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Leo’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralhome.com.
