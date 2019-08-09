{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | John H. Overholt, 91, died Aug. 6, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12, at First United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

